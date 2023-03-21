3 reasons Broncos fans should temper expectations for 2023
2) Holes remain entering the draft... with minimal capital
The Broncos enter the latter wave of free agency with most of their cap used up, and now turn their focus to the draft. They possess two third-round picks, a round that George Paton has done well in, but those picks are their first selections in the 2023 draft. The team likely still needs a new center, or at the bare minimum competition, another running back or two, likely another safety, and more help in the defensive trenches. Most of these are not going to be fixed with splashy moves, and this was known, but having almost no remaining cap space and several spots where you still need help, is simply not ideal.
It is possible that the Broncos feel they have the fixes to these problems internally already, whether it be Luke Wattenberg up the middle, Caden Sterns or PJ Locke at safety, or Matt Hennigsen on the defensive line. But if they don't, the Broncos are going to be calling on players who they don't feel can adequately fill those roles to carry a bigger share of responsibility than they would probably like. Granted, there is a ton of time for the younger players to figure it out and adjust, but it doesn't set up for a great deal of success, especially if the Broncos are as snake-bitten again next year as they were this year with the injury bug.