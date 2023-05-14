Three reasons Denver Broncos can win double-digit games in 2023

3 reasons Denver Broncos can win double-digit games in 2023
2. Sean Payton's history of offensive success
Sean Payton coached the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021. That's a 16-year stint. His scoring offenses never ranked worse than 12th in the NFL outside of just one year in 2021, his last year with the team. That year, Payton oversaw Jameis Winston playing the best football of his career before tearing his ACL early in the season.
Winston was on pace to throw for well over 40 touchdowns that year, believe it or now. Unfortunately, Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill weren't effective enough to field a top-half offense, but is that really on Payton?
Anyway, Payton has fielded a top-12 scoring offense 93.75% of the time as an NFL head coach. You don't need to be good at math to know that there's a very good chance the Broncos' offense ranks 12th or better in 2023.
Just imagine, for a second, if Denver has, let's say, the 10th-best scoring offense in the NFL. We already know they'll field a solid defense, as they're returning most of their players from last year, and Vance Joseph has a decent track record as a defensive coordinator.
What if Denver also fields the 10th-best scoring defense? Do you see how quickly this team can turn into a true contender? I think there's much more variance with the offense, mainly because of Russell Wilson, but there is strong reason to believe that the offense will be just fine.