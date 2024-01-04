3 reasons why Denver Broncos' 2024 starting QB is already on the roster
Jarrett Stidham has a really good chance of continuing as the Broncos' starting quarterback into next season.
Jarrett Stidham can serve as the perfect bridge QB
The Broncos will likely have a pick right in the middle of the first round (currently 14th) so they will probably be out of the running for the likes of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, widely considered the top three quarterbacks in this class.
But the Broncos could still draft a quarterback in the first round or even the second round. J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and Michael Penix, Jr. would be some names to watch in that area.
If the Broncos drafted one of those players, they would clearly be tabbed the quarterback of the future. But that doesn't mean the team would need to start them right from day one and in Payton's offense — one of the most complex in the league — they almost certainly wouldn't.
This would give Stidham the chance to be the teacher or the mentor for that rookie and help the team build a proverbial bridge to the future.
Broncos Country is hungry for a quarterback them makes them feel the way John Elway and Peyton Manning did for so many years, and Payton will be excited to give them one. But he will be quite comfortable rolling with Stidham and not rushing that move.
For these reasons, you can expect Stidham to be the starter wll beyond the season finale against the Raiders this Sunday.