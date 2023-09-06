3 reasons Broncos will beat Raiders, 2 reasons they lose
What are the Denver Broncos' biggest advantages against the Raiders on Sunday? Why might they lose?
Denver Broncos could lose because of...Josh Jacobs
In seven career games against the Denver Broncos, Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs has racked up nearly 900 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns. The Raiders have never lost a game against the Broncos in which Josh Jacobs has played.
That's hard to believe, yet it's not at the same time.
Jacobs has been a Bronco killer in his career and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention him as the primary reason why the Denver Broncos could lose this game. Even with Jacobs holding out some of the offseason, I don't think there's any way he's going to be limited enough in this game to be anything but a major factor.
Denver Broncos could win because...the offense will be competent
The Denver Broncos offense was simply incompetent in 2022. At under 17 points per game, it was the most embarrassing offense most fans of the team have ever seen. On a week-to-week basis, the offense was simply unable to do anything simple. They made the most mundane of plays seem like rocket science.
There was no flow to the offense. No identity. Guys were hurt. The guys that played were not playing well. The offensive line was in shambles.
If the offense is competent, you can't help but think the sky is the limit for this team, right? Despite playing so bad offensively last year, the Broncos were in 13 games decided by one score or less. Imagine if this team could put up 23 points per game...