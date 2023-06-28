3 reasons the Broncos will surpass their projected win total in 2023
Denver Broncos might not be seen as a top AFC team; can fly under the radar and "break out" in 2023
This one might not have any impact on the Broncos in 2023, but it also could. Right now, the common opinion about the Broncos appears to be pinning them in the middle of the pack in the AFC. I've seen various power rankings that even have the Broncos ranked in the 20s.
It's clear that the team isn't viewed as highly as the Bengals, Chiefs or Bills, and even in the next tier down with teams like the Dolphins, Jaguars, and Ravens, I've not been able to find a ton of national attention that puts the Broncos in that second tier in the AFC.
Two teams that slid under the radar in 2022 were the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants. Both teams broke out in 2022 and ended up each winning nine games in the regular season and one playoff game. Well, if there would be a breakout team in 2023, how could you argue that Denver couldn't be one of them?
They may have a sneakily good roster like the Jags and Giants did in 2022, and both teams broke out mainly because of their excellent coaching. Well, the Broncos have a very talented roster and an excellent head coach...
You see where I'm going with this?
We can also take it a step further and talk about how favorable I think the Broncos' schedule is. They have a bye week in the middle of the season, play a weaker division in the NFC North, have nine home games, and don't have an international game.
They also get their two matchups against the Chiefs out of the way earlier in the season. I think Denver can fly under the radar, be in a good spot at their bye week, and finish the 2023 season on a strong note.