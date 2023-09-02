3 reasons Broncos 2023 rookie class can be one of the best in recent memory
Could the 2023 rookie class be one of the best in recent Broncos history?
By Aric Manthey
Conclusion
So there you have it. Three distinct, plausible reasons as to why this Draft class could end up being one of the best in recent memory. When you find a volume of young players who are talented, determined, cost-controlled, and buying into your culture, there's no telling where they can lead your team in the future.
Am I expecting them to have the same kind of ascension that the 2006 class had for the Saints? Not necessarily. However, there are plenty of parallels between the classes. Sean Payton is no stranger to team turnarounds, and from what we know of him, he's tactful in everything he does. Every player and their role on the team was an acquisition decided with great strategy. The team (and frankly, this fanbase) is desperate to get out of the gutter. The winning tradition surrounding this organization can no longer be tarnished by coaching missteps.
The time to turn around the Broncos is now, and with the rookies on this roster, there's a good chance that a change could be made very soon. Instead of learning on the job, many of these youngsters are ready to move up the ladder quickly.