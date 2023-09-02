3 reasons Broncos 2023 rookie class can be one of the best in recent memory
Could the 2023 rookie class be one of the best in recent Broncos history?
By Aric Manthey
Reason #2: Collective Growth
Being able to set the tone is the first step, but growing chemistry amongst your roster is the next step to breeding a championship culture. As we all know, there are countless stories about how the 2015 Broncos remained tight during their Super Bowl run. Championship teams are rarely built overnight. They need time to gel and build upon one another. With 9 rookies making this squad, there's a class of guys in that locker room that will have the ability to grow their bonds on and off the field.
Having a cohesive camaraderie in many settings can lead to success. Like the saying, "a rising tide raises all boats," seeing your draft mates grow as players can help elevate your own success. Having a cluster of players grow together on rookie contracts can help build the backbone of your team for future success. As I mentioned in the last slide, guys like Drew Sanders may need more time to grow to their full potential. That doesn't mean he won't reach it, or that his teammates can't help expedite the change. Having a group this size come in and blossom as players is beneficial to the current team and future Bronco teams. This group could shepherd future players into "the Bronco way" and ensure their culture doesn't stagnate.
As for the contractual angle, guys like Nate Adkins could be significant. While many of us (myself included) were disappointed in Albert O leaving town, I can understand why the Broncos were adamant about keeping Adkins around instead. Yes, he's known to be a great blocker and can catch some passes. Do you know what Nate Adkins can also do? He's someone who can play in all four phases of Special Teams. While there is nothing spectacular about that, what he can do (at his price point) allows the team to be more creative with its roster construction.
Instead of spending money in Free Agency on those players, that money could be allocated to finding a true X factor for your team. Someone who could help take the offense from good to championship caliber. Identifying guys who can do the dirty work (and do so cheaply) can free up so much money for significant moves down the road. Having potential "glue guys" like Adkins can not only serve a team in a multitude of ways, but they can also help grow the culture to greater heights.