3 QBs the Broncos should trade for if teams give up on them
- Former top 3 pick
- A shot at athleticism and upside
3. Malik Willis, Tennessee Titans
Out of all the players on this list, Malik Willis of the Tennessee Titans may be the most likely to be traded before the 2023 season.
The Titans somewhat surprisingly kept Ryan Tannehill. Instead of rebuilding, it looks like they are going to go down with the ship. They not only kept Tannehill, but they also kept Derrick Henry amidst some trade rumors and recently signed free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Good for the Titans, I guess.
At any rate, the team also drafted Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis has tremendous talent and could be in line to replace Malik Willis as the Titans' QB2 and potentially QB of the future as well.
Willis was not overly impressive last year in the chances the Titans gave him. By the end of the season, they were turning to Joshua Dobbs to help get them into the playoffs with the division on the line. That's obviously a bad look for Willis but there's certainly some talent there and with his athleticism, there's also potentially a role available for him in Denver under Sean Payton.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com pegged Willis as a first-round prospect and compared him to a combination of Jay Cutler with his arm and Jalen Hurts with his legs. That's a pretty lofty comparison. But if that upside exists, it's worth getting Willis in the building to find out what he's got.
The Broncos don't necessarily "need" to make a move like this, but the price might be right this offseason and I think Sean Payton would be wise to get at least one more QB with upside in the building that he might like beyond just this year. Every guy on this list is under contract for at least two more seasons. Every guy on this list presents a level of dual-threat ability. Every player on this list was considered a potential first-round player at one point.
It would be worth grabbing another player with some upside and throwing that player into the mix for this year and beyond.