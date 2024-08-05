3 problems the Broncos are already dealing with in training camp
3. The safety position is full of unknowns
As I was putting this post together, news dropped that the Broncos were moving on from young safety Caden Sterns, which only already fortified this particular point.
The team is full of unknowns at the safety position, although we can certainly make some assumptions. We know the Broncos love PJ Locke as a starter, and justifiably so. Brandon Jones was signed in free agency to be a starter for this team. JL Skinner and Devon Key are two young players who have had a solid training camp so far, both players getting work with the 1st-team defense.
On the other side of the coin, you just cut Sterns, who was supposed to be a factor on the defense this coming season. Brandon Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury and also missed time during OTAs with an injury.
JL Skinner and Devon Key have no regular season experience.
When you are committed to a youth movement, you are committed, I guess. The Broncos could very well bring back Justin Simmons, a move that makes a lot of sense on paper. Or they could enter the season with this young group and ride with whatever happens. Is that a problem, per se?
Well, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some folks would be ecstatic to see JL Skinner earn additional snaps while others would be furious that the team didn't bring Simmons back while they had the chance.