3 practice squad call-ups to shake things up for Broncos in Week 7
Could the Denver Broncos look to their practice squad for a bit of a change of pace in Week 7?
3. Tre'Quan Smith, WR
In a way, you almost hesitate to suggest something like this. The Broncos are clearly not able to spread the ball around effectively right now, but they should be able to. We saw them do it against Chicago, we saw them do it against Washington, and we've seen them do it at other times this season.
With so many mouths to feed, you don't exactly want to complicate things by adding more receivers into the mix but I think the Broncos are going to have to promote Tre'Quan Smith in the near future after recently signing him to the practice squad.
Smith allegedly turned down offers to sign with other 53-man rosters to come to Denver and play for Sean Payton again, and that means the Broncos almost undoubtedly offered him something behind the scenes in the way of a role on the roster sooner rather than later. But what does that look like?
We might be fixin' to find out. Smith has yet to make an appearance for the Broncos, but when he does, people are going to wonder why Tim Patrick is back, because Smith is rocking Patrick's old jersey no. 81. Patrick changed to 12, in case you didn't already know that.
But Tre'Quan Smith has some big-play ability in him. He obviously hasn't played great for the Saints in recent years, but he's done some nice things since he was drafted and perhaps he could be a spark for a desperate Broncos passing game. The team won't find out until they call him up, though.