3 practice squad call-ups to shake things up for Broncos in Week 7
Could the Denver Broncos look to their practice squad for a bit of a change of pace in Week 7?
2. Lucas Krull, TE
The Denver Broncos will once again be dealing with no Greg Dulcich in the lineup. How long that lasts? Well, nobody really knows at this point. At the time of this writing, it remains to be seen if Dulcich is going on short-term IR, long-term IR, or if he's going on IR at all. Regardless, the fact remains that the Broncos need some more juice at the tight end position, and not having Dulcich on the field means they don't have it at all.
I guess it's a good thing they got rid of Albert Okwuegbunam when they did...
In case you didn't sense the sarcasm there, I think the Broncos have really made themselves an unfortunate bed at the tight end position. They put way too many eggs in the Greg Dulcich basket between passing on good free agents at team-friendly prices, passing on the vaunted 2023 NFL Draft class entirely, and only making minor moves at a position where the best player dealt with a hamstring injury most of last season.
Having Okwuegbunam right now would be nice, but maybe the latest Dulcich injury could prompt the team to give Lucas Krull a shot. Next to Dulcich, he's the team's most dynamic athlete at the position and he was the NFL's preseason leader at tight end in receptions and receiving yards.
This could be a great chance for the Broncos to get a look at a talented young player in their offense.