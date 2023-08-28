3 potential surprise cuts for the Denver Broncos ahead of the deadline
Who are some potential "surprise" cuts for the Denver Broncos in the coming hours as they trim down their roster from 90 to 53 players?
By Amir Farrell
OT Garett Bolles
Even with a strong bounce-back performance against the 49ers in Week 2 of the preseason, left tackle Garett Bolles is at potential risk of being released as the Broncos trim down their roster. Denver has a capable starting left tackle in Cam Fleming who is three months younger than Bolles and is highly regarded by the offensive staff and front office. Not to mention, Fleming is a much cheaper option as he is scheduled to make $12M less than Bolles in base salary in 2023.
If the Broncos choose to move on from their starting left tackle and are unable to find a trade partner, parting ways with the former first-round pick would instantly save the team $9.8M in cap space. This would be more than enough for the team to fill other holes on the roster and even sign another backup tackle behind Fleming.
It all comes down to whether or not the front office is confident enough in Bolles' performance in camp and preseason to believe he can return to his elite, All-Pro form he once showed. Bolles was not off to a pretty start in the 2022 season and seems to be declining with age. While there is a slight chance he can return to borderline superstar status, the Broncos still have to weigh the pros and cons of moving on from the 31-year-old in his seventh year with the team.