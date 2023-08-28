3 potential surprise cuts for the Denver Broncos ahead of the deadline
Who are some potential "surprise" cuts for the Denver Broncos in the coming hours as they trim down their roster from 90 to 53 players?
By Amir Farrell
S Kareem Jackson
Despite being re-signed to a one-year contract earlier this offseason, the 35-year-old safety Kareem Jackson is certainly not guaranteed a roster spot with how loaded and talented the Broncos' safety room is from top to bottom. Granted, considering PJ Locke is currently dealing with a lower-leg injury that could potentially place him on the short-term IR to begin the season, Jackson's spot on the active roster is likely safe because of that. However, the Broncos can save $1.17M in cap space by moving on from the veteran and simultaneously get younger at the position.
Second-year safety Delarrin Turner-Yell has quietly had a terrific offseason and surprised a lot of coaches playing in the absence of Justin Simmons who had dealt with a groin injury for a week or so towards the end of camp. And not to mention, the Broncos drafted safety JL Skinner in the sixth round of this year's draft who has loads of potential and raw talent at the position.
Denver will likely only carry five safeties entering the season meaning that one of the three previous safeties mentioned will not be on the active roster come Week 1. Maybe George Paton and the Broncos front office feel comfortable with their young core of safeties led by Simmons and Caden Sterns to develop and mentor the group -- Kareem Jackson is a name to watch for surprise cuts.