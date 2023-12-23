3 potential landing spots for Broncos QB Russell Wilson in 2024
If he's not in Denver, where could Russell Wilson land in 2024?
3. Washington Commanders
Back in 2022, the Washington Commanders made an offer to the Seattle Seahawks to try and acquire Russell Wilson...
Now, the Commanders are under new management. There's no guarantee that the current regime (or future regime) will still want Russell Wilson under center of their team. But you can bet that the new ownership in Washington is going to want this Commanders team competing as quickly as possible.
Is that more likely to happen with Russell Wilson or Sam Howell?
Well, with all due respect to Howell and the Commanders -- who beat the Broncos this year -- you can't help but think that most teams would prefer the veteran Wilson. Especially with a team that looks like it could be ready to compete, at least offensively.
The Commanders have a solid foundation with guys like Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson Jr., Jahan Dotson, and others who make up a pretty impressive group of skill players. The Commanders could built the next couple of seasons around a player like Russell Wilson and see what happens.
Ultimately, it just feels a little unlikely that Wilson will be back in Denver in 2024. Is it impossible? Not at all, but even if Sean Payton decides to move on and go a different direction at quarterback next year, I think there would be suitors for Russ based on the way he's played in 2023.