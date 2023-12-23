3 potential landing spots for Broncos QB Russell Wilson in 2024
If he's not in Denver, where could Russell Wilson land in 2024?
2. Atlanta Falcons
The phrase "pee or get off the pot" was made for the current version of the Atlanta Falcons. Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot have been the head coach/GM duo of the Falcons now since 2021. They have not made any truly substantial move at the quarterback position since being placed in those positions, and frankly, you can't help but wonder if it might cost them their jobs in 2024.
But all things considered, I like what's being built in Atlanta right now. Although the combination of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke hasn't worked out, those guys have effectively just had two years to figure that position out as Matt Ryan played his final season for the Falcons in 2021.
Let's say the brain trust in Atlanta is given another year to get things right, they might need to turn to a more established veteran like Russell Wilson to get the job done. Wilson could lean on that running game Atlanta has with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
Another big factor here that makes this an intriguing possibility is the fact that Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has worked extensively in the past with Falcons GM Terry Fontenot. Fontenot got his first NFL job with the New Orleans Saints and worked there even longer than Payton himself, joining the organization in 2003 and staying through 2020.
That open line of communication between Payton and Fontenot could come into play if the Broncos are able to work out some type of trade for Wilson, or even if the Falcons are just looking into the possibility of adding Russ.