3 potential landing spots for Broncos QB Russell Wilson in 2024

If he's not in Denver, where could Russell Wilson land in 2024?
Even though he's had a markedly better season in 2023 compared to the disaster that was 2022, it's very possible that the Denver Broncos could be looking at a quarterback change in 2024 with Russell Wilson. Wilson has played two seasons in Denver, and after signing a massive contract extension in 2022, the Broncos seem financially tied to the veteran beyond this season.
But is that really the case? Do the Broncos have a way out if they want it? The short answer to that question is yes, but it's worth a bit more exploration. Put simply, the Broncos have to decide if they want to guarantee Wilson's $37 million base salary for 2025 in March of 2024. To have to decide a year out if they want to guarantee Wilson that much cash -- given what we've seen in two seasons -- is not going to be an easy decision. Or maybe it will be.
The fact of the matter is, the potential that Russell Wilson leaves Denver in 2024 is real, even with dead cap hits. The Broncos may have to be willing to eat some massive dead cap hits in order to save that $37 million in cash. Getting ahead of ourselves (a lot), what happens if Russell Wilson does leave Denver? Where is he going to wind up?
Let's look at a handful of possibilities.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
If there's one team in the NFL right now that's in need of a quarterback to come in and steady the ship, it is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers, more than most teams around the league right now, could use a quarterback like Russell Wilson who can push the ball deep and make plays, but also do a pretty good job of taking care of the ball and operating the offense.
The Steelers are well-equipped to bring in a veteran quarterback at this point and I don't think Mike Tomlin is going to tolerate the level of incompetence we've seen for that franchise in 2024.
Pittsburgh has been able to endure even without strong QB play the last couple of seasons, but their hopes are hanging on by a thread in 2023. If this season continues to go south for them, don't be shocked at all if they show interest in the veteran QB market, however that ends up shaking out. Getting a proven commodity like Russell Wilson on a short-term deal could be perfect for the Steelers in 2024.