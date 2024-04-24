3 positions the Broncos must prioritize with their first pick in 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos must look at these three positions as being the most crucial with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
2. EDGE Rusher
If the QB is not the first pick, the next best position is an EDGE rusher. For example, if the Denver Broncos were to trade down with the Eagles, they'd get pick 22 and likely get one of Philly's second-round picks, which are picks 50 and 53. The team might have confidence that the QB they are eyeing could be had in the second round.
This could allow them to go with a pass rusher at pick 22. Another scenario is them perhaps being outbid in a trade-up possibility, only to stay at 12 and take an EDGE. They might feel like Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr would be drafted too high if taken at 12. The Broncos do not have a true game-wrecker off the EDGE and it's a huge position of need.
The days of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb are long gone, and it's not like GM George Paton has done his team any favors in rebuilding that room.
3. Defensive Tackle
If not a QB or EDGE rusher with the first pick, depending on how the board falls, a top defensive tackle could be on the menu for the Denver Broncos. The top two DTs that could both hear their names called in the first round are Byron Murphy II of Texas and Jer'Zhan Newton of Illinois. You really can't go wrong with either player, as both men can rush the passer and can defend the run.
The Broncos need more juice up front and don't have another viable starter along the DL other than Zach Allen, who is going to have a huge year in 2024. The good thing here is that Sean Payton has prioritized the defensive line during his time with the New Orleans Saints. There is reason to believe that Denver will draft at least one defensive tackle at some point.