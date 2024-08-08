3 positions the Broncos might have to target in the 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is still a ways away, but we can still try and speculate what positions the Denver Broncos may need to target here.
The 2025 NFL Draft could be a franchise-altering one for the Denver Broncos, who may not be as far away as we think from once again being contenders. If rookie QB Bo Nix looks the part in 2024, the Broncos are going to go all-in in 2025, much like the Houston Texans have done this offseason.
Well, Denver is still going to have some needs no matter how good Bo Nix looks in year one, so let's cover those.
Tight End
Even though third-year TE Greg Dulcich has looked great this training camp, this is still the same player who has played just 12 games across two seasons of his NFL career, which is just not great. If Dulcich can stay healthy, we surely aren't having this current conversation, but we must. The tight end spot could be a huge position of need for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Adam Trautman is just a guy, and Lucas Krull might be a third-stringer. This position could end up being very urgent to fill, as it could be the last spot that needs solidified on the offense. While it's not great practice to take a first-round tight end, Denver could target this position in one of the first three rounds.
Ideally, Dulcich puts most of a season together and allows the Broncos flexibility elsewhere, but we can't count on that now until he proves it.
Left Tackle
Garett Bolles a free agent following the 2024 NFL Season, and as of now, there is no extension in sight. After being thoroughly awful for the first 2.5 years of his NFL career, Bolles began to turn it around toward the end of the 2019 NFL Season. He then was among the best OTs in football in 2020, earned a four-year deal, and could sign another contract with Denver.
Ideally, he re-ups on a two-ish year deal and perhaps Denver takes a mid-round developmental tackle, but there is always the possibility that Bolles and the Broncos do not continue their relationship after this season. This would leap a gaping hole at LT, which could prompt the Denver Broncos to look for a starter in the 2025 NFL Draft. Guys like Will Campbell, Emery Jones, and Kelvin Banks Jr could be options, but only time will tell.
And this would be fitting, as Bolles is actually the last tackle that the Denver Broncos drafted, which was all the way back in 2017.
EDGE Rusher
Both Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning are set to be free agents following the 2024 NFL Season. This would then give the Broncos Nik Bonitto heading into his fourth season and current rookie Jonah Elliss heading into his second season. This unit could quietly get very barren, so it's a huge position of need for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The top EDGE rusher in the coming class figures to be James Pearce Jr from Tennessee, so it would be quite ideal if Denver was able to come away with him, but the broader point here is that this unit, which has struggled in recent seasons, may need another makeover next offseason. Fortunately, Denver should have a good bit of cap space to spend and could also be aggressive in the 2025 NFL Draft if they have a prospect in mind.
The pass-rush department might need a new face next April.