3 positions the Denver Broncos are one injury away from disaster
3. Offensive Tackle
Of course, you can't have All-Pro caliber players in your backup slots at every position group. That's not what we're trying to say here. But capable contingency plans? Well, most of the teams that are relevant in December, January, and February are typically the teams that have players in place -- veteran or otherwise -- who can step in at a moment's notice and start important games at key positions.
That's not always the case, but the Denver Broncos are in rough shape right now at the tackle positions if anything should happen to big-money free agent Mike McGlinchey or starting left tackle Garett Bolles.
Bolles himself is coming off of an injury, and the Broncos have watched a number of their top backup offensive linemen from last season leave or sit in free agency. Namely, Calvin Anderson signed with the New England Patriots, and both Cam Fleming and Billy Turner remain unsigned.
Could the Broncos bring one of those guys back? It's a possibility, but you also can't help but wonder whether or not the tackle position is going to be near the top of the priority list in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Broncos might be looking to get Bolles' future replacement.
That's a lot to ask of a third-round pick, even a high third-round pick, but it's not out of the realm of possibility either given Sean Payton's history of finding OL talent at just about every juncture of the NFL Draft.