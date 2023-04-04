3 positions the Denver Broncos need to avoid with their top pick in 2023
3. Safety
Of all the position groups included here, I think safety may be the easiest one to justify taking based on the current roster, but let's look at why the Broncos should not use their top picks at this position.
First of all, it seems like the team is likely to bring back veteran Kareem Jackson into the mix. What his role will be is unknown but it does seem like there's mutual interest there. If Jackson comes back into the mix, you have him alongside Justin Simmons, as well as some younger players in PJ Locke, Caden Sterns, and 2022 fifth-round pick Delarrin Turner-Yell.
The Broncos have young guys at this position, and although both Sterns and Turner-Yell were just fifth-round draft picks who are not above being replaced, I think there have been flashes from the young guys (specifically Sterns and Locke) to warrant passing on this position group early.
Defensive backs coach Christian Parker should be getting as many young players as the Broncos can afford to bring in, but if the defensive backfield is emphasized with those early selections, it should be at the cornerback position, where the Broncos could use some depth behind the presumptive starters in Pat Surtain, Damarri Mathis, and K'Waun Williams. They did sign Tremon Smith, so perhaps he will get some run, but you can never have too many good corners.
At the safety position, I feel like the Broncos need to see what they've got with the group they have. That doesn't mean they should pass on drafting someone altogether, but with those top picks? I think there are other positions they need to look at first.