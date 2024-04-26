3 positions the Denver Broncos must target on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
Bo Nix it is.
What other positions does Denver need to target on Day 2?
2. Wide Receiver
Bo Nix's college teammate, Troy Franklin, is still on the board. Why not bring Franklin to Denver? Heck, with how deep this wide receiver class is, the Broncos could come away with an extremely talented player at this position, and they wouldn't even need to move up to get one. The team traded Jerry Jeudy to the Browns earlier this offseason, and Courtland Sutton seems unhappy with his contract.
Even if Sutton sticks around, Denver still has a need at WR, and grabbing another young player for this room could be a huge boost and would give Bo Nix that much better of a chance to succeed during his rookie campaign. In a different way, the Broncos could also target a WR, as the San Francisco 49ers seem pretty motivated to move one of Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk.
The Niners took WR Ricky Pearsall in the first round, so moving Samuel or Aiyuk seems likely. The Broncos could simply send a draft pick in 2025 to the 49ers for one of them. It can't hurt to at least inquire.
3. EDGE Rusher
You can never have too many talented EDGE rushers. Denver has three modestly talented pass-rushers off the edge in Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning, and Jonathon Cooper, but none of the three are particularly special. What could really push this unit over the EDGE, hah, pun intended, is grabbing a pass rusher on Day 2.
Bralen Trice, Chris Braswell, and Adisa Isaac seem to be the best three remaining pass rushers on the board, and if the Broncos were to end up with one of them, that pick, coupled with another addition along the interior defensive line, could be the finishing touches on a stout defense in 2024. Denver did address their secondary this offseason in free agency.
Now is the time to fix their defensive front, and while EDGE isn't a debilitating need for the Broncos at this point, it's still a huge one.