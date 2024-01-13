3 positions Broncos need to prioritize the most in 2024 offseason
The Denver Broncos have some work to do this offseason.
3. Pass Rushing Unit
I am cheating again! The Denver Broncos defensive front is not good, plain and simple. The Broncos were one of the worst pass-rushing teams in 2023, and they had one of the worst rush defenses as well. The defensive line, especially, is a weak unit, and in the NFL, losing the line of scrimmage is a recipe for disaster.
The Broncos have one viable starter along the defensive line in Zach Allen. The other starters on paper this year were DJ Jones and Jonathan Harris, neither of whom are what Denver needs up front. Denver needs to go heavy into rebuilding the defensive line, and I think the free agent DL market is deep, so the Broncos could find some much-needed help in the FA market, and they don't necessarily have to spend a ton of money to do that.
They also need some help off the edge as well. Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto are fine players, but they are rotational, complimentary players, but not game-wreckers. I understand this is much easier said than done, but Denver needs to find their own version of Micah Parsons, TJ Watt, Myles Garrett, etc. They have the supporting case in place off the edge, but not the starring actor, if that makes sense.
Between needing two new starters along the defensive line and some more juice off the edge, improving the pass rush as a whole is a huge need for the Broncos in 2024.