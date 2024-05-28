3 players who will help the Denver Broncos reach the playoffs in 2024
By Amir Farrell
Heading into the 2024 regular season, the Denver Broncos will be entering with tempered expectations given the regression in certain areas of the roster, however, the team's talented youth should not be overlooked in the AFC.
While it will certainly be a difficult task to clinch the postseason considering the schedule's difficulty and the growing pains of a rookie quarterback, these players are going to have a massive impact early in their careers on the success of the Broncos' 2024 season.
3 Denver Broncos who will make a big impact in 2024:
1. TE Lucas Krull
With third-year tight end Greg Dulcich continuing to battle back from his repeated hamstring injuries, young tight end Lucas Krull is going to have plenty of opportunities to shine in head coach Sean Payton's offense and is already doing just so. Krull was reportedly the biggest standout during Denver's first week of OTAs and could be a serious threat to Dulcich's starting job in Week 1.
Despite general manager George Paton drafting Dulcich in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Denver's coaching staff is going to play which ever player earns the job. In this scenario, it would not be a surprise if Krull is starting Week 1 for the Denver Broncos given his recent increase in stock.
2. RB Audric Estimé
Broncos rookie running back Audric Estimé is going to be a very successful player in the NFL. It is still unfathomable how he fell to Denver in the fifth round considering his elite power and rushing ability after contact. Javonte Williams will enter the season as the team's starting running back in a contract year, however, Estime is going to make the most of every opportunity he receives and will likely eat away touches from Williams and other running backs on the roster. The 20-year-old monster is going to punish linebackers for years to come.
3. WR Troy Franklin
Broncos fourth-round wide receiver Troy Franklin is going to have a big season in Year 1. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix and Franklin have already established two years of chemistry during their time at Oregon and adding another full offseason of working together under Sean Payton is only going to make them a stronger duo.
As a result, there's a very high chance Nix is going to often make Franklin his first read and rely on him in numerous situations. It would not be a surprise to many if Franklin wound up being Denver's receiving leader by the end of his rookie campaign.