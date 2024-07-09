3 players the Denver Broncos could trade at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
LT Garett Bolles
Garett Bolles is set to hit the open market in 2025 unless the Denver Broncos decide to extend him. To me, that is the right move by far, but we'll see what happens. Bolles is entering his age-32 season in the NFL but still has a ton of good football left in him. With Denver surely wanting to get cheaper along the offensive line at some point, I would not be shocked to see Bolles get moved.
Denver has a ton of young OL talent on the team right now, and the last time they drafted a tackle was Bolles himself back in 2017. The time might be soon for the Broncos to move on from Garett Bolles, and if that happens, it will be a sad day in Broncos Country. Any team looking to make a playoff push and not having the most table of LT play should come calling for Bolles' services at the deadline in 2024.
DT DJ Jones
The Denver Broncos did not get great play from DJ Jones in the 2023 NFL Season, and many thought that he'd get cut from the team this offseason. Well, we're now in July and Jones is still on the team, so that has to be viewed as a bit of a surprise. With Jones set to be a free agent in 2025, the Broncos might find a bit of value in trading him.
I do not believe Denver is going to re-sign Jones if he hits the open market, so the next best thing might be to get a late-round pick for his services. The Broncos did sign Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson in free agency this offseason, and also traded for DE John Franklin-Myers, so the team did beef up their defensive front, which could make someone like Jones much more expendable.
And even with how much change the Broncos defensive front underwent this offseason, the unit could undergo even more change in 2025, as Zach Allen would be entering the last year of his contract, and both Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper would be free agents.
Denver should continue to make the smart moves along the defensive front to eventually get the unit in a solid spot, so trading DJ Jones is firmly an option at the deadline in 2024.