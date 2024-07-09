3 players the Denver Broncos could trade at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
Unfortunately, there is a chance that the Denver Broncos could be sellers at the NFL trade deadline in 2024, and they could ship away these three players. I surely hope the Broncos can be buyers at the trade deadline; that would be the best-case scenario for the team. Many are not high on Denver for the 2024 NFL Season, but they have the formula to be a breakout team.
I could be getting ahead of myself, but them finishing with a winning record would not surprise me. However, the flip side of that is them not being any good and being sellers at the deadline. In that case, let's look at three players Denver could ship away at the 2024 NFL trade deadline.
WR Courtland Sutton
Courtland Sutton is under contract through the 2025 NFL Season, but has seemed to be a bit unhappy with his current contract situation, and I cannot really blame him. There is definitely a realistic future without Sutton in the picture, and it's not necessarily because he's not valuable to the Denver Broncos, but with Denver now having two young WRs in Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr, someone like Sutton could be expendable.
He's been with the Denver Broncos since being drafted back in 2018 and had one 1,000-yard season in 2019, where he earned his first and only Pro Bowl nod. If the Denver Broncos aren't really going to make much noise during the 2024 NFL Season, trading Sutton for a mid-late round pick to a contender is probably the best move for both sides.
The team had no issues trading Jerry Jeudy this offseason, so Sutton should not be off the table, either.