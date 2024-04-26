3 players the Broncos should trade into the second round to draft
By Jack Ramsey
2) Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Newton could solve a mountain of issues for the Broncos almost immediately. The Broncos lack, really, anything of note on the inside of the trenches. DJ Jones had another strong year but is arguably their only notable interior defensive lineman. Zach Allen had a solid defensive campaign last year off the edge but did not have a paired defensive lineman to wreak havoc with. Newton could give the Broncos some serious strength on the inside.
The Broncos struggled mightily against the run. While the likes of a Mike Purcell and Matt Henningsen are solid rotational pieces, they can't be the Broncos' long-term answer on the defensive line. Newton would give the Broncos assurance for when Jones' contract ends next year, and could also absorb blockers to free up the edge rushing attack, which could also use a boost. Newton is another first-round caliber defensive player, who some had mocked to the Broncos at 12. However, if the Broncos can snag him in the early second, this could be a transformational draft for Denver.
3) WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Coleman is the only offensive player to make this list and with good reason. The former FSU standout had an incredible campaign with the Seminoles this past year, and if not for an injury on the offensive side of the ball, would have had a crack at the national championship. Coleman stands in at 6'3", 217 lbs, but has plenty of room to fill out his frame. As he gets larger and older, Coleman could turn into one of the NFL's more dynamic and reliable targets, something the Broncos desperately need to pair Bo Nix with.
The Broncos have a solid wide receiver room but lack young talent. Pairing Coleman with Marvin Mims could set the Broncos wideouts up for long-term success, and would add another valuable weapon to Nix's disposal. Adding Coleman also allows the Broncos to entertain making a move to ship out Courtland Sutton for draft compensation, which could help the Broncos stockpile day two and day three selections. The Broncos are in a messy situation with their cap and lack of draft capital, so moving out Sutton, bringing in picks, and using one on Coleman could make a world of sense for Sean Payton and George Paton.