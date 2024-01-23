3 players the Broncos can acquire to leap the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024
The Denver Broncos need a better roster, and that could not be clearer.
3. A first-round QB in the 2024 NFL Draft
It is no coincidence that the very best quarterbacks in the NFL today are first-rounders. Yes, teams can find a franchise QB not in the first round, but it is not likely. Guys like Derek Carr, Dak Prescott, and Brock Purdy were not first-round picks. All three passers are talented in their own right, but none of them are likely winning you a Super Bowl.
The Broncos need to take a swing on a QB this offseason. The projected QB class seems to be rather deep, and one of the biggest advantages in all of sports is having a franchise QB on a rookie deal. So many teams in recent years have taken advantage of making Super Bowl runs without yet having to pay for their QB.
The Broncos need to take a swing on someone that fits Sean Payton's offense. Sure, Denver probably isn't going to find the next Patrick Mahomes, but they can surely hit on a franchise passer. Someone like Bo Nix from Oregon or JJ McCarthy from Michigan are two players that I have seen people within Broncos Country talking about as potential fits for the team.
I am not here to argue about which QB is the bit; I am merely saying that the team needs to draft one. I trust Payton and the other front office members to get the right QB in the building in 2024, and we've seen rookie QBs have immediate success and lead their teams into the playoffs. (see CJ Stroud)
The Broncos need to get younger at QB and need to hit on a franchise passer, or else they are going to be stuck looking up at Mahomes and the Chiefs for years to come.