3 players the Broncos can acquire to leap the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024
The Denver Broncos need a better roster, and that could not be clearer.
The Denver Broncos at some point need to find a way to get past the Kansas City Chiefs. The team could look to acquire these three players in 2024 to make the leap. Seeing the Chiefs make yet another conference championship game should make every single Broncos fan sick to their stomach.
Denver did manage to beat KC this year, but the Chiefs got their act together and are now set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens next weekend, with a trip to Super Bowl 58 on the line. The Chiefs aren't going anywhere, so the Broncos are going to have to figure out a way to make the leap past this team.
Well, starting by improving their roster with these three players would be a great start.
3 players the Broncos can acquire to leap the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024
1. Chris Jones, DT
Chris Jones has carved out an amazing career and is set to be a free agent in 2024. The Chiefs definitely need some help on offense, at tackle, and with their skill players. Frankly, I think Jones is going to price his way off the team. And Jones is at the point of his career where he may prefer to chase the money.
He's won two rings with the team and can't really accomplish any more in the NFL. Trying to make as much money as possible is something that I think many players have in mind, and the Broncos could certainly use the help up front. Yes, Denver doesn't have a lot of cap space, but they have avenues to create a good bit.
I also do not envision Sean Payton not fielding a competitive team in 2024. The Broncos finished the season 7-4 after starting 1-5, so Payton surely has to see the potential with this team, especially if they add more talent to the roster.