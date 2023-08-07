3 players shooting up Broncos depth chart, 2 falling before first preseason game
- Young WR making a leap
- TE falling?
- Which players are rising and falling on the depth chart before preseason debut?
Soaring: Brandon Johnson, wide receiver
With the season-ending injury suffered by Tim Patrick as well as the team's decision to waive KJ Hamler, the Denver Broncos' wide receiver position and the battle at training camp has taken on a completely new complexion. The position group no longer features four or five guys solidified as roster locks, depending on what you thought about KJ Hamler's chances of making the team.
Either way, it's probably safe to say that at least one additional spot opened up where two may have previously been up for grabs, including a spot among the top three in the rotation. For the time being, it looks like second-year receiver Brandon Johnson is possibly the one staking his claim on Tim Patrick's old job.
Although he's facing competition from the likes of Marquez Callaway and others, Johnson seems to be picking up this offseason where he left off last offseason when he was one of the biggest surprise players of training camp and the preseason.
Tumbling: Jalen Virgil, wide receiver
Sticking with the wide receiver position, it feels like Jalen Virgil is tumbling down the depth chart at Denver Broncos training camp. Virgil was one of the team's biggest preseason stars a year ago, so we can't count him out with the games approaching.
But why are we not hearing more about him? With his big-time speed, Virgil should be getting extended looks as an option in the vertical passing game as well as someone the Broncos can rely on offensively with manufactured touches.
Over the last week, you would have thought you'd be hearing a lot more about Virgil with the injury to Tim Patrick but that hasn't been the case. The preseason will now be absolutely huge for him to go out and prove his value to this team.