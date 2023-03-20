3 players the Denver Broncos have missed out on in free agency
Denver Broncos missed out on WR Allen Lazard
So far, the player who will be making the most money out of the guys the Denver Broncos have missed out on in 2023 NFL Free Agency will be Allen Lazard, who got a four-year deal worth $44 million from the New York Jets. We assume he's eventually going to be joined by Aaron Rodgers there in New York, but nothing has been finalized on that as of right now.
It was reported that the Broncos were significantly interested in acquiring Lazard by multiple media outlets, which really started to drive the conversation about trading Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton into full gear.
Specifically, it would seem like the Broncos' interest in Lazard would mean the team is more likely to move on from Sutton at some point, since when we look at size and skill set, those two compare somewhat favorably. It's unknown why the Broncos wouldn't want Sutton and why they would want to replace him with Lazard, but it's an interesting development, nonetheless.
Is the team just looking to make a change at receiver completely? Perhaps they viewed Lazard as a better red zone weapon than Sutton. Perhaps they felt like Lazard was just as good as Sutton at some things and they were hoping to acquire draft capital for Sutton while replacing him with a somewhat comparable player (again, not to say that Lazard is Sutton, they are just comparable in certain respects).
Whatever the motivation, the Broncos did attempt to get Lazard in the fold and failed to do so. That comes along with some news that the team also wanted to add Adam Thielen, and was in the mix for his services. What does that mean for the current receivers?
The fact that the Broncos have missed out on these primary WR targets doesn't mean the incumbents are gone regardless, but it does raise some questions about that unit going forward. Those developments will be fascinating to monitor in the coming weeks.