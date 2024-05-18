3 players the Denver Broncos have too much faith in for the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos roster is in a much better place now than where it was last year, but is the team relying too much on these players? There is absolutely nothing wrong with hoping or banking on a young player developing. After all, that's how NFL teams sustain success; with player development.
However, insuring against that player not developing with other bodies is also a good practice. This is why you may see teams be active in free agency; often times, they are replacing players that did not develop in their organization. The Denver Broncos might not yet be ready to contend, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't still look for some upgrades.
In fact, the team has too much faith in these players.
3 players the Denver Broncos have too much faith in for the 2024 season
Baron Browning/Jonathon Cooper
Nik Bonitto is the best EDGE rusher that the Denver Broncos have, but the other starter besides Bonitto is kind of up in the air. The Broncos did take Jonah Elliss with their third-round pick in 2024. I personally do not think that Elliss will end up in the starting lineup come Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, but rather one of Baron Browning or Jonathon Cooper could end up there.
While Cooper did put up solid stats in 2023, the Broncos pass-rush was up and down, mostly down. Denver should have invested more into this unit this offseason, but seeing as they didn't, Browning and Cooper are likely taking the starting job. They're average players at best, and seeing as getting to the QB is the second-most important quality for a winning football team, you'd think the team would have done more here.