3 players the Denver Broncos gave up on way too soon
2. Brandon Marshall, WR
For my money, Brandon Marshall might be the most underrated wide receiver in NFL history. He doesn't get discussed often among the all-time greats at the position, but he probably should be. The Broncos drafted Marshall in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Central Florida, and it didn't take long for him to become a household name in Denver. After flashing big-play ability in his rookie year, Marshall racked up 102 receptions on a whopping 170 targets in his second NFL season, establishing himself as the clear-cut WR1 in Denver.
He was selected to back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2008 and 2009 after completing three straight years with over 100 receptions for the Broncos, which included a ridiculous effort against the Colts in 2009 in which he caught 21 passes on 28 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Josh McDaniels did not see Marshall as a long-term piece of the puzzle, and the Pro Bowl receiver was traded to the Miami Dolphins in the 2010 offseason. After being traded way too soon by the Denver Broncos, Marshall would go on to reach the Pro Bowl with three other NFL franchises -- the Dolphins, Bears, and Jets.
He was named to the NFL's All-Pro team in 2012, ironically reunited in Chicago with his ex-Broncos teammate Jay Cutler, and he led the NFL with 14 touchdowns in 2015 as a member of the New York Jets, where he was also named an All-Pro.