3 players the Denver Broncos could trade for before Week 1
Bleacher Report listed one player that each team should trade during the 2023 NFL preseason. Should the Denver Broncos make a move for any of them?
3. Jameis Winston, QB
Jameis Winston played the very best football of his career back in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton. He was simply excellent. In seven games, the Saints went 5-2 with Famous Jameis under center. Winston threw for 14 touchdowns, three interceptions, and earned a 102.8 passer rating, which was by far the highest passer rating of his career.
He tore his ACL, which prematurely ended his season, and there's reason to believe that the Saints would have continued to win with Winston and him continuing to play well. Right now, the two QBs behind Russell Wilson are Jarrett Stidham, who looked awful in preseason week one, and Ben DiNucci, who is a practice squad, QB3 type of player.
Neither is better than Jameis Winston, obviously, and I can't help but wonder if Sean Payton can pick up where he left off with Winston in 2021. If so, the Broncos could have themselves a high-floor, high-ceiling backup quarterback, which is always a good thing.
I'm not buying into the Jarrett Stidham hype that was present when he signed with the team. I don't think the Denver Broncos currently have a viable backup QB on the roster. Jameis Winston could be that player for the team, and he's not yet 30 years old, so ideally, this could be a player who might be able to take over after the Russell Wilson era ends.