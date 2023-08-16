3 players the Denver Broncos could trade for before Week 1
Bleacher Report listed one player that each team should trade during the 2023 NFL preseason. Should the Denver Broncos make a move for any of them?
2. Michael Gallup, WR
The Denver Broncos are already injured at wide receiver. Stop me if you've heard that before. The player that Bleacher Report thinks the Dallas Cowboys should trade is Michael Gallup, who was drafted in 2018 and went to Colorado State, so he has ties to the area. Gallup broke out back in 2019 with 1,107 yards and six touchdowns.
He tore his ACL at the end of the 2021 season, which was very unfortunate to see. In 2022, he played in 14 games and caught 39 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns. His 17-game averages over his career come out to 819 yards and five touchdowns. He's not a super-productive player, but when he's healthy and on the field, his contributions are clear.
Being that Tim Patrick is out for the year and KJ Hamler may not suit up for the Denver Broncos again, the team does have a reason to add a wide receiver. Besides Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, the next players in line could be Marvin Mims Jr, Brandon Johnson, and Marquez Callaway. Mims is returning gradually from an injury. Johnson is also nursing an injury, and Callaway really hasn't shown a ton yet.
I do think that the Broncos have a solid core at the moment, especially if Mims and Callaway can live up to their own potential, but adding another proven WR surely would not hurt. If I was a betting man, I'd bet that Denver runs with what they have at the position right now, but with how injured this room has been in recent years, I can't help but wonder how this room ends up performing if one of Jeudy or Sutton goes down again.
The Dallas Cowboys added Brandin Cooks this offseason and still have CeeDee Lamb. Second-year player Jalen Tolbert has really come on this offseason, and that could end up forcing Gallup off of the roster.