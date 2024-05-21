3 players the Denver Broncos could sign after Drew Sanders' Achilles injury
2. Markus Golden, EDGE
Markus Golden played some games with Vance Joseph when the both of them were with the Arizona Cardinals. From 2020-2022, Golden was with Joseph. In 33 games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the veteran pass rusher had 13.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 39 QB hits. During that stretch, averaged out to a full 17-game season, Golden averaged seven sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits.
I mean, that was very similar to the production that the Denver Broncos got from their top two pass rushers in Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. In 2023, Golden played in 16 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had four sacks, six tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits. So even in a rotational spot, Golden was bringing respectable production.
With Jonah Elliss now in the picture, Denver may be more likely to add at ILB, but man, Golden seems like he's still got something in the tank. The Broncos should sign him, as he'll likely not cost much more than the veteran minimum.
3. Zach Cunningham, ILB
Zach Cunningham is a veteran inside linebacker who most recently played for the Philadelphia Eagles. In 13 regular season games in 2023, Cunningham had 85 total tackles and four passes defended. He began his career with the Houston Texans, and during the 2018-2020 seasons, he tallied 413 total tackles and 17 tackles for loss.
With 100 combined games of NFL experience, Zach Cunningham is a floor-raiser and would boost the Denver Broncos ILB by a bit. He's not his former self, but the Broncos clearly have room for another body, and I'm not sure Drew Sanders would have been better than Cunningham, so this is a no-brainer move.
Denver should look to make at least one move at ILB or EDGE with Drew Sanders out for the season.