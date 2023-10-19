3 players the Denver Broncos could add at the 2023 NFL trade deadline
Much has been made about the Denver Broncos selling at the deadline, but could they also add some young, cheap players at the same time?
2. OT Evan Neal, 23 years old, New York Giants
Evan Neal does not look like a starting tackle in the NFL. He's actually been a bit of a disaster thus far in his NFL career, and I think the Giants might be heading toward a divorce with Neal, who hasn't exactly done anything to remain on the team. Neal was an Alabama product and was a first-round pick back in 2022.
He's also massive; he's 6'7" 340 pounds and doesn't turn 24 until next September. Denver might end up having a need with their tackle situation at some point. The Broncos might move on from Garett Bolles at some point and Mike McGlinchey is off to a rough start in Denver. The Broncos are tied to McGlinchey for three seasons, but Bolles' contract is very moveable.
I'm sure first-year OL coach Zach Strief would love to get his hands on a young, high-upside player like Neal who also boasts excellent size for the position.
3. CB Jaylon Johnson, 24 years old, Chicago Bears
The Denver Broncos might be able to buy low on Jaylon Johnson, a talented cornerback who is in the last year of his rookie deal and is currently set to hit the open market in 2024. He had 24 passes defended over his first two seasons and doesn't turn 25 until April. Johnson would definitely be an upgrade over Damarri Mathis, who has been exposed in his second year in the NFL.
The Chicago Bears also might be poised to blow their own situation up, so Denver could sniff around a young player or two on their roster. I don't think Johnson would cost a lot at all and he would solve a need in the secondary for the future, given Denver extends him.