3 Players the Broncos need to see improvement from in 2023
Which Denver Broncos players need to improve the most in 2023?
By Jack Ramsey
3) OLB Randy Gregory
For a ton of reasons, the Broncos need more out of Randy Gregory. For one, Gregory's 2022 was a mess. Injury, lackluster production, and some bona fide tomfoolery lead to a disastrous first year in Denver for Gregory. Now, entering his second year in Denver, Gregory needs to become the primary pass rusher the Broncos brought him in to be. Gregory appeared in just six games for the Broncos and tallied 2.0 sacks, a pretty disastrous mark.
Gregory figures to be in competition with Frank Clark for the Broncos' leading pass rusher, but he should be given every chance to win the title. Around Gregory will be Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper. This group, mixed with a solid pass-rushing front of Allen and Clark should make some noise, and improve the Broncos' ability to get into the backfield. Another aspect of Gregory's game that the Broncos will need to see improvements on is his leadership.
While no one is expecting Gregory to become a team captain overnight, Gregory's antics on Christmas of throwing a punch after the Broncos' historic loss to the Rams should not be tolerated and a thing of the past. If the Broncos are looking to win in 2023, they need to see large improvements from Randy Gregory, most importantly with his ability, or lack thereof, to stay on the field. Six games won't cut it.