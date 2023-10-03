3 players (and 1 coach) Broncos must bench after defensive embarrassment
Who should be getting benched for the Denver Broncos?
2. Jonathan Harris, defensive line
I don't know what the solution is for the Denver Broncos on the defensive line right now. There have been a lot of missed holding calls that should be going in favor of Denver's defensive line right now that have led to a lot of points for the opposition, but this unit has been too bad to really ignore that the personnel could be obvious issues here.
I know the Broncos have liked Jonathan Harris for quite some time now, and he's getting his first real shot at substantial snaps this season, but there may need to be changes made. Should the Broncos try Frank Clark in his place when he's healthy? Should Mike Purcell be getting more snaps? Should PJ Mustipher and/or Tyler Lancaster be called up from the practice squad?
I don't know exactly who would be replacing Harris, but the Broncos do have some guys and need to try something different at this starting DE spot.
3. Time for Damarri Mathis to sit, Riley Moss to play
I don't know if they're just taking their lumps with a young player or if we are mis-evaluating what we're seeing from Damarri Mathis to this point, but he's not cutting it at the cornerback position opposite of Patrick Surtain II.
Opposing quarterbacks the last two weeks (Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa) have almost as many touchdown passes (8) as they do total incompletions (10). When you consider the fact that one of the incomplete passes by Fields was a desperation throw at the end of the first half, it's even more staggering.
The Broncos' secondary, as a group, should be embarrassed, but I don't see how Mathis's play is acceptable at this point, not with a viable alternative like Riley Moss sitting on the sideline. Mathis has 0 PBU this season and quarterbacks have a rating of 149.4 when throwing into his coverage. It's about as bad as you could imagine.