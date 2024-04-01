3 player trades the Broncos can make during the 2024 NFL Draft
Could the Denver Broncos make a player trade or two during the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Broncos make a huge move and trade CB Patrick Surtain II
Would this be a good trade for the Denver Broncos?
The Denver Broncos would be wise to trade Patrick Surtain II. He's an elite CB, but the Broncos paying an elite CB with their current roster status is not a wise idea, but instead, getting some significant capital back in return makes some sense. With the Eagles being in an urgent win-now mode, Denver could potentially get a strong offer from them for PS2.
You might look at this offer and laugh since it doesn't include a first-round pick, but let's take a look at the 2024 NFL Trade Value Chart. This chart is based on the Jimmy Johnson model, where each draft pick is assigned a point value, and many NFL teams use some version of this to assist them during the NFL Draft.
The Eagles two second-round picks this year are picks 50 and 53, which combine to be worth 770 points. This value is right below the 22nd overall pick. However, I also added another second-round pick from their 2025 capital. Their own pick is the 53rd overall pick, so let's just say that they again have the same second-round pick in 2025.
Well, the 53rd overall pick is worth 370 points, so in total, the Broncos would be acquiring 1,140 draft pick points in this trade proposal for Patrick Surtain II. The 13th overall pick is worth 1,150 points, so effectively, Denver would be shipping off Patrick Surtain II for the cost of a 13th overall pick in an NFL Draft.
To me, that is decent value, especially when you consider just how bad the trade market has been this offseason.