3 player trades the Broncos can make during the 2024 NFL Draft
Could the Denver Broncos make a player trade or two during the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Broncos send LT Garett Bolles to the Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys could redeem their offseason a bit if they swung a trade for Broncos LT Garett Bolles:
In the first trade proposal, the Broncos traded away their own third-round pick in a package for Tee Higgins. In this trade, Denver gets a third-round pick back and deals Garett Bolles to the Cowboys. It feels like rumors of Garett Bolles being cut or traded have circulated within Broncos Country for multiple years now.
Creating a hole at left tackle may not be the smartest decision, but Denver simply needs to draft a tackle, even if Bolles remains in the picture. Bolles turns 32 this offseason and has just one more year left on his deal. The Denver Broncos could let him walk next year in free agency if they'd want to continue going the younger route.
Plus, according to Over The Cap, the Broncos would save $16 million on their 2024 cap if they were to trade Bolles. He's been a steady force along the Broncos OL for many years, but has not experienced a winning season during his time in the NFL and has truly established himself as one of the better left tackles in the NFL.
If nothing else, this would be doing right by Bolles as well, as the Cowboys have gone 12-5 in each of the last three seasons.