3 overreactions from Denver Broncos win vs. Bears in Week 4
3. The Denver Broncos should prepare to be buyers
Things can turn around in the NFL rather quickly. An overreaction for this game, maybe a cousin of "the Broncos are BACK", has to be that the Broncos should prepare to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline.
Plenty of people have spent a lot of time in the last week talking about how the Broncos should be getting ready for a fire sale, myself included. But if you want to overreact to this one game, I think you could easily make a justification that the Broncos could be buyers in the near future.
The Broncos will play two more games within the next 11 days. They play the New York Jets at home before going to Kansas City for a Thursday night battle against the Kansas City Chiefs shortly after that. Let's say some crazy stuff happens and the Broncos find themselves 3-3 after these next two games.
Again, we can't get too far ahead of ourselves here, but we're overreacting, remember? Or let's say the team beats the Jets, and then plays well against the Chiefs, regardless of winning or losing the game. If the Broncos are 2-4 or 3-3 and play the Chiefs well in Week 6, could we see this team as a buyer at the NFL trade deadline?
Perhaps. I think we'll see them do some selling for sure, but they might mix it with some buying if they can get a couple of wins here in October. It all depends on the players that become available and what price they are available for. But I wouldn't be shocked if Sean Payton and George Paton collectively decide to be aggressive with this roster the way Russell Wilson is playing.
And Wilson is really the primary reason why I think you might see this team get aggressive. Wilson has 9 TD passes through the first four games of the season. The last Broncos QB to do that was Peyton Manning in 2014. Wilson is playing well enough that you have to at least consider adding pieces where the price is right.
Let's say the Falcons are dumping Kyle Pitts. I know people will say, but that doesn't fix the defense but that really isn't the point. It's about adding good players at discounted prices. If guys like that become available, I think there's an interesting discussion to be had.
Or maybe the Javonte Williams injury opens up the possibility of Jonathan Taylor. Time will tell, but this might not really be an overreaction.