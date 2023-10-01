3 overreactions from Denver Broncos win vs. Bears in Week 4
Major overreactions from Denver Broncos win vs. Bears
2. Jaleel McLaughlin: Best RB on the roster?
I was having this thought during the game against the Bears, and it might be a flaming hot take, but I'm going to make it public anyway.
I think Javonte Williams may be the third-best back on the Broncos' roster right now.
I'm not trying to kick Javonte while he's down. The former second-round back left the game with a hip injury and did not return. But when he has been on the field this season, I feel like he has had a much harder time than either Samaje Perine or Jaleel McLaughlin in terms of making things happen.
And making things happen is exactly what McLaughlin did in this game against the Bears.
McLaughlin finished this game with 10 total touches (7 carries, 3 receptions) for 104 total yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. He averaged over 10 yards per carry and 10 yards per touch in this game, and it wasn't just that he busted off one big run and had a bunch of shorter ones. He was making great cuts, hitting the hole hard, and he was elusive in the open field.
I don't think it's that big of a stretch to say that Javonte Williams has been the third-best back on the team this season, but many might see that as an overreaction to just this one game.