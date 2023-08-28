3 overreactions after Denver Broncos shutout victory against the Los Angeles Rams
The Denver Broncos shutout the Los Angeles Rams in week three of the preseason. How much should we overreact to this marvelous performance?
2. The Denver Broncos' defense won't have a weakness in 2023
The Broncos' defense went berserk against the Los Angeles Rams in week three of the preseason. They allowed just 159 total yards, 88 passing and 71 rushing. LA averaged just 3.4 yards per play and went 1/10 on third down. They allowed two sacks, threw two interceptions, and only held the ball for 23:46. There was really not a single thing that the Broncos' defense didn't do.
From stopping the run, to applying pressure, to a shutdown secondary, the Denver Broncos' defense proved that they won't have a single weakness in 2023. The pass rush doesn't have any elite names, but it's deep. The defensive line might not have anyone of note, but they were able to stop the run, and the secondary might have two new significant contributors to it in 2023 in Essang Bassey, who can't stop intercepting passes, and Caden Sterns, who I am personally very high on.
3. The Denver Broncos are definitely winning double-digit games in 2023
A huge reason why we see teams deep in the playoffs is because of their depth. Depth in the NFL is hugely important and without it, a team simply won't go very far. Injuries are inevitable, and a good front office should already have plans in place when injuries arise. Well, based on what we saw from the Broncos against the Rams, this team has stellar depth.
The backups along the offensive line were especially solid, keeping both Stidham and DiNucci upright. And on both sides of the ball, backup players were everywhere making plays. If Denver can have some better injury luck than last year, they should be better. Couple that with some clearly better coaching and improved depth, and it's easy to see why the Broncos are definitely winning double-digit games in 2023.