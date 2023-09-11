3 overreactions after Denver Broncos embarrassed by Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1
New year, same Denver Broncos, right?
3. Damarri Mathis needs removed from the lineup and the secondary overall is pretty bad
Damarri Mathis was simply atrocious on Sunday, and I think the Denver Broncos' secondary might not be as good as we all think. Mathis made Jakobi Meyers look like a prime Randy Moss, and the second-year CB just could not keep up with the Raiders' pass catchers, and frankly, it's a bit scary to watch.
The team is going to be without K'Waun Williams for a while. And if Mathis is truly going to be this bad this year, Denver better hope that rookie Riley Moss can step in and play. I'm not trying to say "I told ya so" in this article, but I was advocating for a veteran CB addition. The team could have signed Ronald Darby back; Darby signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason for about $59.
Fabian Moreau was a veteran CB addition that Denver made, but he's really not much more than a depth piece. I really think Denver needs to look to the remaining free agent market to bolster this CB room because outside of Patrick Surtain, this is a pretty poor secondary overall. Bryce Callahan is also still a free agent, and he can lineup on the outside and in the slot.
There really are no excuses here for this unit. They simply have to be better, but the early returns are not at all encouraging, and if the pass rush is truly still inefficient, and the secondary isn't as good as he think, this is going to be a bot