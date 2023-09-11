3 overreactions after Denver Broncos embarrassed by Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1
New year, same Denver Broncos, right?
2. Russell Wilson is ALL the way back to his old self
The Denver Broncos did not have Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, and Jalen Virgil on the field. Russell Wilson was throwing to plumbers and electricians for the most part, but man, was he sharp! He looked much quicker, more decisive, and the velocity of his passes just seemed a lot faster, too.
I loved that not one, but both of his TD passes on Sunday came from Wilson making a small play with his legs to buy more time in the pocket, and outside of that weird overthrow on an attempted dump-off to Javonte Williams in the first half, I'm not sure Wilson made another mistake. Week 1 was very encouraging for Wilson in my opinion.
Here was his final stat line:
27/34, 177 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 108.0 passer rating.
This, ladies and gentlemen, is the old Russell Wilson, and I bet if Jerry Jeudy was in the lineup, we'd have seen his passing yards up above 200. Yeah, there were a lot of high-percentage, dink, and dunk plays, but who cares? Denver did move the ball pretty well, and kicker Will Lutz cost Denver four points, so the 16-point output is a bit misleading. Denver also only had six drives on offense, which is about half of what an NFL offense gets each week on average, so while you might see the low-point total, I think it doesn't fully reflect how efficient the offense and Wilson were on Sunday.
Perhaps Russell Wilson is back, gang.