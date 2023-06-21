3 outrageous trades the Broncos would never make but are fun to think about
Three outrageous trades the Denver Broncos could try to make (but shouldn't)
For this trade, I look at two New York Giant players who are both in line for fresh contracts. The situation seems pretty dire between Saquon Barkley and the team, and Leonard Williams has a monstrous cap hit in 2023 and is only under contract for one more year.
So, I was nice enough to the Giants as I offered to take both players off of their hands and sent them Javonte Williams and the team's first-round pick in 2024. If you listened to the national media, you'd probably think that Denver does not have a first-round pick until 2055, but they do own their own in 2024.
The Broncos get one of the best running backs in the NFL in Barkley and the final piece to their defensive line in Williams. This would then allow Frank Clark to play as a stand-up pass rusher. The defensive line would look like Zach Allen / DJ Jones / Leonard Williams which would be a handful for opposing offensive lines to deal with.
This would also be a huge burden on the Broncos' cap space, and they'd most definitely need to make some room, perhaps making some restructures to make this trade happen.