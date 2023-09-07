3 outrageous options to replace Russell Wilson as Broncos QB in 2024
What are some out-there options for the Denver Broncos to replace Russell Wilson at QB if need be?
2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
I have a theory that if the Dallas Cowboys again falter in the playoffs, the team will turn to Dak Prescott as the scapegoat. Their acquiring Trey Lance is also very interesting, perhaps a sign of the future. Lance is still just 23 years old and probably has a higher upside than Prescott, who has been the starter in Dallas since 2016. Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys' head coach, is a pretty strong offensive mind who has once worked with a young QB before, so I do think McCarthy might be able to get something out of Lance.
The Cowboys have had stable QB play for years now, but both Tony Romo and Dak Prescott were and are not elite passers. I do like Prescott, though. I think he does get a bit of an unfair rap since he wears the star on his helmet. He's been a stable starter for years, and he'd be better than anything the Broncos will have had in a decade.
To reiterate, my theory is that the Cowboys could look to move off of Prescott in the event that the team cannot make a deep run in the playoffs. They have the roster to win the NFC and a Super Bowl-winning head coach, along with an elite defense. Prescott is really the most important part of their success, and if he crumbles, Jerry Jones might consider moving his former draft pick.
I think the Denver Broncos would be wise to inquire about him in this hypothetical scenario. Prescott has 166 touchdown passes and 65 interceptions during his career, including a career-high 37 TD passes in 2021. The Cowboys might have to get a bit creative with his contract to facilitate a hypothetical trade, but I don't think it's out of the question.