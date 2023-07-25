3 options for Denver Broncos to replace suspended Eyioma Uwazurike
2. Yannick Ngakoue
Many of us have been clamoring for the Denver Broncos to sign Yannick Ngakoue all offseason. He'd instantly become the team's most talented pass rusher. Ngakoue was drafted back in 2016 and has never had less than eight sacks in a season during his career.
This man is seriously nothing but consistency and production personified. However, he's putrid against the run, but with his pass-rushing ability, he'd thrive in Vance Joseph's blitz-happy defense. Ngakoue is still just 28 years old and just came off another solid season in 2022 with the Indianapolis Colts.
He finished with 9.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits. He's objectively a very good pass rusher and would have a clear path to a starting role with the Broncos in 2023. He apparently is wanting $8-$10 million per year on a contract, which is quite cheap for the type of player he is.
At this point, with training camp right around the corner, the former Maryland Terrapin isn't going to get that kind of money, but he can still sign a solid deal, and the Broncos have cap space.