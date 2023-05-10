3 offseason moves the Denver Broncos might end up regretting
Three offseason moves the Denver Broncos might end up regretting
2. Doing virtually nothing along the defensive line
The Denver Broncos appear to be confident in their defensive line as they let both Dre'Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams leave in free agency. They brought in Zach Allen, a free agent from the Arizona Cardinals, who is about as talented as Jones.
However, who is going to be the third starter along the defensive line? Denver didn't draft one. Mike Purcell isn't a starting-caliber player anymore and who else in the DL room can be trusted to start? Well, the team might be banking on the development of 2022 draft picks Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike.
Perhaps that's their plan, and perhaps one of them turns into a good starter for the team, but in a year where it's clear the Broncos are trying to contend this year, I'm worried that their defensive line is going to suffer if they don't add a player to this unit.
Dawuane Smoot is a free agent and has been a quality DL for years. He's spent his entire career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. There are other players out there who could fill this last starting spot, or at least provide some competition.