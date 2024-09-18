3 nightmares the Denver Broncos might be faced with as 2024 progresses
Bo Nix does not show the gradual improvement team is looking for
This might be the worst-case scenario for the team and it would turn out to be a huge nightmare. Through two games, Bo Nix has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions, but one of those interceptions was on the last play of the game in Week 2, so it's not like he was a horrid in-game decision.
Nix did seem a lot more comfortable in the pocket and has taken just four sacks in two games, so there is some to like. He also pushed the ball down the field a lot more in Week 2 and did break the 200-yard mark, which is another small victory. No rookie QB figures it out overnight, and I believe that seeing CJ Stroud tear it up as a rookie in 2023 really gave us a warped view on how we think rookies should play.
There is reason to believe that Nix can figure this thing out as the season goes on, but what if he doesn't? What if he sincerely isn't a franchise QB? The Broncos could be left with an extremely tough decision to make on what path forward they'd like to go in.
Defense begins to fall-off as the season goes on
We kind of saw this last year toward the end of the 2023 NFL Season. The defense figured something out mid-season and were playing like one of the best units in football. They fell apart again toward the end of the season, and it was a big reason why Denver went just 1-3 across their last four games after reviving their campaign.
Through two games in 2024, the Broncos defense has played quite well and is allowing less than 20 points per game. The defensive front is noticeably better, and the secondary is holding their own way more than they did at any point in 2023. The additions along the defensive front and the early emergece of Riley Moss seem to be helping this unit out.
However, a huge nightmare that could come true is the defense falling apart as the season goes on, but I'll add a note here;
If the defense begins to play poorly because of the offense still not being able to sustain drives, that would be expected. If the defense is playing poorly in general as the season goes on, that would be the huge issue. Vance Joseph is a good defensive coordinator and now does have better personnel to work with, so the unit should probably finish out in the top-half in 2024.
If not, I would personally have questions about whether VJ would be the right coordinator to lead the defense going forward.